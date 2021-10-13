Doubt for Crespo, Rigoni participates in 40% of São Paulo’s goals

Pressured by the five straight draws this season and the proximity of the relegation zone, coach Hernán Crespo still doesn’t know if he will be able to count on Argentine Emiliano Rigoni next Thursday (14), against Ceará, at Morumbi. The striker was present in 40% of all the goals of São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship and his possible absence worries the coaching staff.

In the game against Cuiabá, in the last second (11), Rigoni felt the back of his left thigh, alerted the coaching staff and was substituted in the first half. Yesterday, he started his recovery in the CT of Barra Funda, but it is still doubtful to face Ceará. If the Argentinian is unable to enter the field, the natural replacement will be the young Marquinhos, a baseman.

São Paulo, however, is running out of time to have the forward related to the match. This is because Rigoni is the main offensive part of the squad in the Brazilian Championship, with four goals and four assists. The numbers may seem simple, but they represent almost half of what Tricolor produced in this edition of Serie A (20 goals).

The Argentinian rocked the net in the games against Red Bull Bragantino, Internacional, Atlético-GO and Fortaleza. He also assisted his teammates in matches against Chapecoense, Grêmio and Cuiabá, in the first round, on two occasions.

The group from São Paulo re-presents itself today at the CT of Barra Funda and makes the last activity before facing Ceará, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the activity, the technical committee must inform the decision of taking or not the attacker to the duel in Morumbi.