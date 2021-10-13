Dwayne Johnson claims to have buried feud with Vin Diesel

Fast and furious has been the subject of a lot of news lately with the release of its ninth film and the forecast of two more in the future, but the one that heated up the media the most was certainly from feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

For the delight of fans, The Rock recently stated, during an interview with the American magazine Vanity Fair, that the famous fight is over, after a direct and tense conversation between the two, they decided to bury the feud for the sake of the franchise Fast and furious.

“Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call this a clarity meeting. He and I had a good chat in my dressing room, and it was after that chat that it really became clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And we agreed to let it go,” he said.

the brawl

The news is a relief to fans, who have appreciated Johnson’s presence in the franchise’s films, especially after rumors that the star has said he would never work with Diesel again.

The fight started a few years ago, in the filming of Fast and furious 5, when the two actors began to get into a rivalry mood, which according to Vin Diesel was motivated by his having tried to get a better performance from The Rock.

Aware of Diesel’s assertion, Johnson was amused and wished luck in the rest of the franchise’s films, which he guaranteed he would not participate in during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

end the fight

Apparently The Rock really wanted to end the fight, as he previously thanked Diesel for letting him join the franchise through a post on his personal Instagram account.

“As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride it has been, ten years ago when you and I talked and you invited me to the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for this invitation, and as you know, my goal all these years has been to break into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way I could. If I could do this then I did my job. And now here we are ten years later, this huge building and expansion success. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support,” he said.