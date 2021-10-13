Dwayne Johnson regrets publicizing fight with Vin Diesel

After many public comings and goings between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel, in a fight that came out of the backstage of Fast and Furious 8 and gained strength in the press, the star of Jungle Cruise affirmed to Vanity Fair who regrets having made the conflict public.

“That caused a storm. But it’s interesting that each of the team members [de Velozes e Furiosos 8] çmanaged to reach out to me and say thank you, or send a positive message”, Johnson stated. “But I shouldn’t have revealed it. Because, at the end of the day, it’s something that goes against my DNA. I don’t share stuff like that, and I handle it out of the public eye. They don’t need to know. it wasn’t my best day”.

According to “The Rock”, everything was resolved between the two after a meeting, which clarified that both just have different views. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it an enlightening meeting. He and I had a good talk in my trailer and it was clear that we’re at polar opposites. And we agreed to keep it quiet.”, said the actor.



In June, Vin Diesel gave an interview to the magazine Men’s Health and said his approach to The Rock was one of “tough love” – check out the full statement. The latest film in the franchise is playing in theaters. In response, Johnson told the The Hollywood Reporter: “I think everyone laughed at that. And I’ll leave it at that. I wish them luck. I wish them all the best in Fast & Furious 9. And I wish them luck in 10, 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they make it will be without me”.

In Fast and Furious 9, Don Toretto (Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and little Brian live a quiet life, until the appearance of the old Toretto gang announces the arrival of a new threat and thus the beginning of a new adventure around the world. To face a group of mercenaries led by his brother Jakob (John Cena) and by Cipher (Charlize Theron), Toretto will have the help of new allies and also characters loved by the public.

The direction got Justin Lin, which returns to the franchise after signing Fast and Furious 4, 5 and 6. Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Helen Mirren are in the cast.