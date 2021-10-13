Ed Boon shares video of how Scorpion’s iconic movement was created in Mortal Kombat

Facebook

Mortal Kombat celebrates its 30th birthday in 2022, but 2021 marks the date the team began work on the original game. As a result, to celebrate, co-creator Ed Boon released a behind-the-scenes video showing how Scorpion’s iconic ‘Get Over Here’ movement was created.

Boon comments that a lot of preparation was done and that some ideas came up while filming. Scorpion’s harpoon started with ‘do you know what move would be badass?’. One of the details that worried was how fast Scorpion would throw the harpoon, to the point of taking opponents by surprise. In addition, it was meant to be a blow that opponents could crouch down to dodge, so it was designed to come out at chest height.

As the game memory was almost full, they couldn’t catch any more animations from being grabbed. Therefore, a dizzy animation from ‘Finish Him’ was used for this.

Boon also comments on things that are fun for him today, like making snake noises for the rope and how he describes things with ‘WAH’.

Finally, Boon says he should release more videos in this style in the future as 30 years of Mortal Kombat approach. The video itself can be seen below, while the information above is on the twitter thread.