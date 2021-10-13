Eddie Jaku dies aged 101, author of ‘The Happiest Man in the World’ – 12/10/2021

Eddie Jaku died today at the age of 101, who called himself “The Happiest Man in the World”, the same name as his book released last year. Jaku was a German Jew and was one of the few surviving survivors of the Holocaust.

Jaku survived the Crystal Night of 1938, incarceration in the Buchenwald and Auschwitz camps, Josef Mengele and the “Death March”. He was found delirious and weighing less than 30 kg by American soldiers at the end of the conflict in June 1945.

During the period it was hidden, in a cave, it fed on slugs and snails. Still, he says, in an interview with the BBC, that he doesn’t hate his torturers.

“Hating someone is a disease. It destroys your enemy, but in the process it destroys you too.” Instead, Jaku says he chose the path to happiness, basing his life on the tripod “hope, health and joy”.

“Happiness is the only one that doubles when you share it with someone,” he said. “I’m the happiest because I was sentenced to die. When they put a number on my left arm, I turned it into a number, I thought I wouldn’t survive. When I left the hospital, I promised I would help others, I would be kind, I would do everything the Germans do they didn’t do it for me. This is my victory.”

Jaku emigrated to Australia in 1950, where he still lived with his wife, Flore, to whom he had been married for 74 years, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“This is my message, as long as I live, I’ll teach not to hate.” The passing of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku OAM has left a huge void in the hearts of the Sydney Jewish Museum ‘family’. Eddie’s impact, as the ‘happiest man on earth’ will be felt for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/dwHN0nX1gY — Sydney Jewish Museum (@SydJewishMuseum) October 12, 2021

Jaku also had a famous TED Talk given in 2019, when he was 99, where he told his story of love and survival.