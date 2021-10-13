Eduardo Bolsonaro accuses DC of “destroying masculinity”

Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) criticized DC Comics after revealing the bisexuality of the character Jon Kent, who in the comics takes the place of his father as Superman. In a Twitter post on Sunday 12, he said the intention is “to destroy masculinity”. “Many of these superheroes inspire teenagers and children. But the problem is the policeman’s boy, right?”, he asked.

“The intention is not to democratize the superheroes or make the world more tolerant, it’s the opposite: to destroy the masculinity of the most tolerant p to dominate these lambs and instigate hatred in the resisters to be able to accuse them of homophobics and then the left will say itself protector of gays,” he wrote.

The news about Jon Kent, the new Superman who is Clark’s son with Lois, was revealed this Monday, 11th, by comic artist Tom Taylor. Jon will come out bisexual in the next issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” magazine.

“I always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, calls himself bisexual,” said Tom Taylor.

