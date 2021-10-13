Egyptian relics used as garden statues sell for $265,000

A pair of carved stone statues used as garden ornaments sold for over 195,000 pounds ($265,510 or R$1,469,146 at current prices) after they were revealed to be ancient relics egyptians dating back thousands of years, said a house of auctions.

The artifacts were acquired from a garden in Sudbury, Suffolk, east of the island. England. Mander Auctioneers, which handled the sale, said it was contacted by a family who were trying to get rid of items from their old home before they moved.

The “heavily aged” statues, used to decorate a garden courtyard until last month, were bought for “a few hundred pounds” at another auction 15 years ago, and were believed to be 18th century replicas of ancient Egyptian relics. , according to the auction house.

One statue even had its head re-cemented by a local builder under instructions from previous owners, auctioneer James Mander told CNN this Tuesday (12).

“We don’t really question them and put them [em leilão] for £300 to £500 ($410 to $680, or R$2,268 to R$3,762),” Mander said. “And then the auction went crazy,” he said.

Saturday’s auction (100 started at £200, but within 15 minutes four phone bidders and several internet buyers raised the final price to £195,000 plus an additional 24% fee, with an international art gallery doing the final bid.

“The view was that the statues were genuine examples of ancient Egypt, which somehow passed down through recent history as 18th century copies,” auctioneers said in a statement.

Mander said that in the 18th century, the Grand Tour, a tradition of wealthy young people, involved the British traveling around Europe, buying items. “And we assumed they were 18th century Grand Tour items,” Mander told CNN.

“They happen to be thousands of years old and genuine. So it’s really amazing,” he said, adding that news of the final sale was “beyond comprehension” for the surprised previous owners.

Mander said work is being done to track the statues’ provenance, and that he can’t date the artifacts exactly yet.

“I wonder where they’ve been for the last 5,000 years. It’s really amazing,” he said.

