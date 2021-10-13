Eight hundred people evacuated from the island of La Palma by lava flow from Cumbre Vieja volcano | World

About 800 residents of the island of La Palma, in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, were ordered on Tuesday (12) to leave their homes due to the advance of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, local authorities said.

The Canary Islands Emergency Service announced on Twitter that it has issued an “evacuation order for several population centers” in the locality of Llanos de Aridan, “due to the forecast of advancing lava flow”.

Building-sized lava flows from the volcano of La Palma in Spain

Between 700 and 800 people are affected by this evacuation order, detailed the emergency service of the archipelago, located near the northwest coast of Africa.

Image shows house being enveloped by lava from the volcano at La Palma

About 3,000 people were confined on Monday after lava from the volcano destroyed a part of a cement factory, emitting potentially toxic gases.

However, authorities on Tuesday suspended the obligation to remain at home.

Drone flies over the main crater of La Palma volcano

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, has caused no deaths so far, but has caused extensive damage on this small island of 85,000 inhabitants, of which more than 6,000 had to be evacuated.

This is the third eruption of a volcano in La Palma in the last 100 years, after those in San Juan in 1949 and Teneguía in 1971, which left three people dead in total.