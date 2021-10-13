Elderly celebrates her husband’s death after stabbing him: “May he rot in hell”

Penelope celebrated her husband’s death – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Penelope Jackson stabbed and killed her husband on the night of February 13th

She celebrated when she learned of his death and admitted to having been responsible for the crime

The woman said she had been abused by David since 1998.

A 66-year-old woman celebrated her own husband’s death after stabbing him. Penelope Jackson wished that David Jackson would “rot in hell” in a note written shortly after the crime and read at his trial last Tuesday in England.

The Bristol Court read the note found by police officers on February 13, when it took David’s life at the couple’s home.

“For whoever might be interested, I’ve put up with a lot of abuse over the past few years. Just look at my records. But he (David) was a good father. However, the mask fell tonight. That was unforgivable. I accept my punishment. May he rot in hell,” he wrote.

According to local police, Penelope immediately admitted that she was responsible for stabbing David. And when she was informed that her husband had died, already detained by the agents, the woman was relieved: “Oh, good!”.

Woman used a knife to kill her husband – Photo: Getty Images

On the night of the murder, the husband managed to call the ER and reported having been stabbed by his wife. He was still talking to the attendant when Penelope hit him for the last time.

Abuses would have started after child suicide

Penelope and David had been married for 24 years. According to the woman, her husband began to show “extremely aggressive” behavior towards her after losing a child from his first marriage, who committed suicide in 1998.

The woman stated that the couple’s last fight, on that February 13th, happened over a fight over food while they were chatting online with the woman’s daughter, Isabelle, and her husband.

Penelope reported that she went to sleep with a knife under her pillow for protection, but woke up determined to slit her wrists and take her own life. When telling her husband about the plan, she would have heard from David: “Go ahead then.”

“I thought: ‘Why should it be me? It has to be you,’” the woman told the police in a statement. Penelope then took advantage of her husband’s distraction to stab him.