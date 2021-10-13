Eliana emerges pregnant and is hospitalized in a photo never seen before and lets out.

The presenter Eliana recalled the difficult pregnancy of her youngest daughter, the girl Manuela and spoke about the phase

the presenter eliana surprised by showing a picture never seen before her pregnancy. When she was expecting her daughter Manuela, currently four years old, the presenter went through a series of complications during her pregnancy.

For these complications, eliana she ended up having to stay in hospital for five months to avoid a premature birth. She has now shown an unpublished photo from when she was hospitalized during pregnancy. On record, she appeared with her son in the hospital bed while she was pregnant and resting.

When showing the record, the presenter reflected: “Only reasons to thank God and Our Lady Aparecida for today. It took almost 5 months in bed taking care of a risky pregnancy to minimize future problems and try to make Manuela come into the world in the healthiest way possible. Nothing was more important than generating a life. In addition to my faith in Our Lady, all the support from family, friends and much prayer, I had the support of a child who was strong, companion and very understanding: Arthur. We created our story inside a hospital room, did lessons, drew, had dinner together, watched TV and he was always an example of brother and son. He never complained about anything. He knew how to wait for his sister’s arrival. Even without knowing it, he was my strength to remain confident”.

eliana he continued and then concluded: “Today, on Children’s Day, after so many trials, I am thrilled to revisit some memories from that time and share them with you, for the first time, who cheered so much for our victory. They are beautiful together, together and defending each other. May it be like this forever. Thank you my children, life is much better since you arrived. Happy day my angels”.

Several famous people commented on the presenter’s record. “Beautiful testimonial”, commented the presenter Monica Salgado. Singer Joelma also said: “Too beautiful!”. Chef Olivier Anquier also commented: “I didn’t know you had been through this. Courage, tenacity, will and a lot of faith. Congratulations”.

Tell us what you think!