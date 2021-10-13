Embraer Unit Becomes Collins Upholstery Installation Center

Praetor 500 cabin – Image: Embraer





Embraer announced today, at the 2021 edition of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition, that the Executive Jet Service Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has been certified as a Collins BE Aerospace Completion Installation Center (Collins BE Aerospace Completion Center) for upholstery and seats of aircraft already in operation.

Upgrades are available for the Legacy 450, Legacy 500, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 executive jets. Using textile materials and coatings, this certification allows Embraer to offer new designs, which will be provided by Embraer’s Executive Jet Interior Design Team. Certification will also allow for foam refurbishment and the creation of new reinforcement designs with options that Embraer’s customers did not find before in the aftermarket.

“We are excited to announce certification as the Collins BE Aerospace Upholstery Finishing Center. Collins’ trust in Embraer enhances our seating design, modification and repair capabilities. This is a milestone that allows us to better serve customers by providing business aircraft seat modification and repair capabilities. The Embraer team is proud and honored to be recognized for all this work,” said Frank Stevens, Global Director of MRO at Embraer Services & Support.

This approval is specific to passenger cabin seats, including aircraft seats in service and new seats installed in aircraft in operation, which gives Embraer the autonomy to design completely new patterns outside of the original type certificate.





“We are pleased to have certified Embraer Fort Lauderdale as an upholstery finishing center for the Legacy and Praetor aircraft product lines. The certification will allow Embraer to have the flexibility and agility to support its growing customer base,” said Ian Webb, Vice President of Sales, Executive Seats, Collins Aerospace.

Embraer is always improving its products with the aim of offering innovative solutions to increase passenger safety and provide the best flight experience. As a global company with more than 50 years in the aerospace industry, Embraer seeks to offer the best experience in executive aviation through products that feature innovative performance, comfort and technology.

The current portfolio comprises the Phenom 100EV; Phenom 300E, best-selling light jet for the past nine consecutive years; Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, which, with the best range in their categories, are the most disruptive and technologically advanced mid and super mid-sized executive jets, capable, respectively, of crossing continents and oceans.

Embraer Information



