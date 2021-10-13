Emergency assistance has NEW batch of payments today; see how to receive

Attention workers! This Wednesday, October 13, Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed the release of a new batch of withdrawals from 6th installment of 2021 emergency aid. Therefore, whoever received the money through a deposit will be able to withdraw the benefit in cash or make transfers. According to the schedule, six batches have already been released. Now the bank will proceed to make six more payments.
According to information from the banking institution, CAIXA, the benefit withdrawal schedule will be released according to the day of birth of each worker. THE release that takes place this Wednesday, October 13th, will occur for informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in July.
Emergency assistance: 6th installment
See below the schedule of the 6th installment of emergency aid for the general public:
Birth month
Pay day
Withdrawals and Transfers
January
September 21st
October 4th
February
September 22
october 5th
March
September 23th
october 5th
April
September 24th
October 6th
May
september 25th
october 8th
June
september 26th
October 11th
July
September 28th
October 13
August
September 29th
October 14
September
September 30th
October 15th
October
October 1st
october 18th
November
October 2nd
October 19th
December
October 3rd
October 19th
2021 emergency assistance
Last week, the Federal Government closed the calendar of deposits for the 6th installment of emergency aid. And the fact is that the program’s users already want to know if it’s long before the next cycle’s transfers start. According to official information, there is already a date for this.
According to the Emergency Aid calendar, the 7th installment will officially start to be paid next october 18th. It will be exactly on this date that Bolsa Família users will be able to get this money. At this first moment, we are specifically talking about those who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1.
For the informal, the payments of the 7th installment should start on October 20th. On that day, the release of money will take place for those who were born in the month of January. This group includes people who have signed up for Emergency Aid through the official website or those who are part of Cadúnico but who are not on Bolsa Família.
Extension of Assistance
Soon the Emergency Assistance will be closed. With the deposits of the seventh installment of the program close at hand, the Federal Government is studying ways to serve the population after the end of the coronavoucher.
The intention is to support the beneficiaries with the implementation of the Brazil Aid. However, the government’s technical team is finding it difficult to fit the Bolsa Família restructuring into the federal budget.
This is because the new project will have a greater cost to public coffers. The Government intends to increase the average quota of the program to R$ 300. In addition, 2 million vacancies will be opened to contemplate new families, in addition to the 14.6 million currently served by the family allowance. The benefit is expected to start in November, that is, the following month.
Therefore, the team is studying the possibility of a new extension for the Emergency Assistance. It is noteworthy that the benefit would end in July this year, however, due to the vaccination plan against Covid-19, three new installments were granted.