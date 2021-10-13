Emergency assistance has NEW batch of payments today; see how to receive

Attention workers! This Wednesday, October 13, Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed the release of a new batch of withdrawals from 6th installment of 2021 emergency aid. Therefore, whoever received the money through a deposit will be able to withdraw the benefit in cash or make transfers. According to the schedule, six batches have already been released. Now the bank will proceed to make six more payments.

According to information from the banking institution, CAIXA, the benefit withdrawal schedule will be released according to the day of birth of each worker. THE release that takes place this Wednesday, October 13th, will occur for informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in July.

Emergency assistance: 6th installment

See below the schedule of the 6th installment of emergency aid for the general public:

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

Last week, the Federal Government closed the calendar of deposits for the 6th installment of emergency aid. And the fact is that the program’s users already want to know if it’s long before the next cycle’s transfers start. According to official information, there is already a date for this.

According to the Emergency Aid calendar, the 7th installment will officially start to be paid next october 18th. It will be exactly on this date that Bolsa Família users will be able to get this money. At this first moment, we are specifically talking about those who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1.

For the informal, the payments of the 7th installment should start on October 20th. On that day, the release of money will take place for those who were born in the month of January. This group includes people who have signed up for Emergency Aid through the official website or those who are part of Cadúnico but who are not on Bolsa Família.

Extension of Assistance

Soon the Emergency Assistance will be closed. With the deposits of the seventh installment of the program close at hand, the Federal Government is studying ways to serve the population after the end of the coronavoucher.

The intention is to support the beneficiaries with the implementation of the Brazil Aid. However, the government’s technical team is finding it difficult to fit the Bolsa Família restructuring into the federal budget.

This is because the new project will have a greater cost to public coffers. The Government intends to increase the average quota of the program to R$ 300. In addition, 2 million vacancies will be opened to contemplate new families, in addition to the 14.6 million currently served by the family allowance. The benefit is expected to start in November, that is, the following month.

Therefore, the team is studying the possibility of a new extension for the Emergency Assistance. It is noteworthy that the benefit would end in July this year, however, due to the vaccination plan against Covid-19, three new installments were granted.