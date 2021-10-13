Empire, fourth chapter (13): Cora reveals that she knows who tried to kill the Commander

In ‘Império’, on TV Globo, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will risk her own life in the name of her great love: the Commander. Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will save the life of the “man in black” by standing in front of him as Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia) will fire a shot, which will eventually hit the villain, who will end up in a hospital, where she will undergo surgery and will be hospitalized.

After being rescued and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Cora appears being taken on a stretcher and accompanied by Cristina and Elivaldo (Rafael Losso), who are desperate.

Almost unconscious, Cora will remember that at the camelódromo, she heard a conversation between Maurílio and Marcão (Joe Ribeiro), where he said: “I’m going to put a bullet in that bastard. I’m going to put an end to his race.”

To the nephews, Cora says: “I know who tried to kill Zé”. Cristina and Elivaldo are in shock and Cora continues: “A man dressed as Death”. Zé Alfredo’s daughter begs to know who it is, but the aunt can’t say the person’s name, which in this case is Maurílio.