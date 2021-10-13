Empire, fourth chapter (13): Cora reveals that she knows who tried to kill the Commander

Villain will jump in front of Zé Alfredo just as Maurílio, dressed as ‘Death’, will shoot at the businessman.
In ‘Império’, on TV Globo, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will risk her own life in the name of her great love: the Commander. Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will save the life of the “man in black” by standing in front of him as Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia) will fire a shot, which will eventually hit the villain, who will end up in a hospital, where she will undergo surgery and will be hospitalized.
After being rescued and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Cora appears being taken on a stretcher and accompanied by Cristina and Elivaldo (Rafael Losso), who are desperate.
Almost unconscious, Cora will remember that at the camelódromo, she heard a conversation between Maurílio and Marcão (Joe Ribeiro), where he said: “I’m going to put a bullet in that bastard. I’m going to put an end to his race.”
To the nephews, Cora says: “I know who tried to kill Zé”. Cristina and Elivaldo are in shock and Cora continues: “A man dressed as Death”. Zé Alfredo’s daughter begs to know who it is, but the aunt can’t say the person’s name, which in this case is Maurílio.
VIDEO: Cora is shot to save Zé
A doctor appears and asks: “Don’t demand effort from the patient, it could be fatal in her case”. Cristina is in shock: “I need to know”. Soon, Cora is taken to the operating room.
Doctor warns that Cora cannot undergo effort:
(Image: TV Globo)
During the conversation that Cora overheard, Maurílio asked Marcão for help, who refused in any way to help the rogue in the plan to kill the Commander: “I’m wanting you to cover for me, if you’re afraid to pull the trigger, you can let that I do it myself, I just need you to put me inside the sambródomo, I’m the one who will do the dirty part of the story”.
In another moment, Maurílio shoots: “I’m going to put a bullet in that bastard, I’m going to put an end to his race. So, are you going to cover me or not?”
+ Empire: find out who is the man dressed as ‘Death’ that Cora meets at the Sambadrome and who is going to shoot her