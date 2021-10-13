England and Hungary tie in London in Qualifiers

All the same in the English capital. This Tuesday, by European qualifiers, England hosted Hungary at Wembley Stadium and the teams tied 1-1 in the penultimate round of the tournament. Sallai, with a penalty, opened the scoring for the visitors, but Stones left everything the same in the opening stage.

of penalty

Even playing away from home, Hungary was the one who opened the scoring at Wembley. At 23 minutes, Luke Shaw raised his foot too far and hit Loic Négo in the face. The referee scored a penalty, which Sallai hit well, displacing goalkeeper Pickford, to open the scoring.

All the same

Still in the initial stage, the English got the equalizer with defender John Stones. Phil Foden took a free kick on the right, the ball swerved inside the area and was left on the second post for the Manchester City player to arrive alone and make everything equal in the 37th minute.







England is close to getting a spot at the 2022 World Cup (Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP) Photo: Throw!

In the final stage, neither of the two teams threw themselves desperately to attack and no one hit the net. The hosts submitted five times, but without too much danger, while the visitors arrived three times and didn’t hit the target in any of them.

Racism

Just like it happened in the game played in Hungary, When Hungarian fans committed racism with English athletes, fans of Marco Rossi’s team again racially abused Brits. This time, however, London police arrested one of the offenders at Wembley Stadium.

Sequence

England and Hungary return to the field in November for the final two FIFA Date games in 2021 and also the final two rounds of the Qualifiers. On the 12th, the English host Albania, while the Hungarians host San Marino, at home.