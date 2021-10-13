England frustrates fans and only draws with Hungary for the qualifiers – 12/10/2021

England and Hungary tied this Tuesday (12) by the score of 1-1, at Wembley Stadium, in London. The goals were scored by Stones and Sallai, respectively.

The match, valid for the 8th round of the European Qualifiers, kept England at the top of Group I, with 20 points, achieved in six wins and two draws. Hungary is in 4th position with 11 points.

Shortly after the start of the match, the police went to the stands to arrest a Hungarian fan for racism directed at one of the security guards. A small confusion broke out between the fans and the police, but it was contained, according to the statement.