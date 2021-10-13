England frustrates fans and only draws with Hungary for the qualifiers – 12/10/2021

England and Hungary tied this Tuesday (12) by the score of 1-1, at Wembley Stadium, in London. The goals were scored by Stones and Sallai, respectively.
The match, valid for the 8th round of the European Qualifiers, kept England at the top of Group I, with 20 points, achieved in six wins and two draws. Hungary is in 4th position with 11 points.
Shortly after the start of the match, the police went to the stands to arrest a Hungarian fan for racism directed at one of the security guards. A small confusion broke out between the fans and the police, but it was contained, according to the statement.
Hungary opens the penalty kick
The game started better for England, who had the ball most of the time, but was not effective. On minute 21, in a ball dispute inside the penalty area, Shaw raised his foot very high and hit Négo, from Hungary, in the face. Penalty scored and taken by Sallai, at 23, for the back of the net.
England draws in aerial ball
Despite the greater possibility, England could not fit attacks. It was in a set ball, in a free kick by Phil Foden, that the ball fell to defender John Stones after some deviations. He sent it to the net, alone, and tied the game.
England presses at the start of the second half
England continued in the same footsteps as in the first half, putting pressure on Hungary, who defended strongly and rose on the counterattacks. At 9 minutes, Sterling tried to make a good connection with Kane, but the defense managed to catch. Two minutes later, Kane kicked the ball into the hands of Gulácsi. Stones took advantage of a corner, at 16, and headed well, but out.
Hungary has game ball
Hungary, in the counterattack strategy, had the ball in the 38th minute of the second half. After a hesitation by the English defense, the ball was left with Holender, who hit placed, looking for the angle, but put too much force and sent it out. Watkins, for England, still managed to finish with a good move at the end of the game, but Gulácsi defended.
DATASHEET:
England 1 x 1 Hungary
Reason: 8th round of Group I of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar
Date and time: 10/12/2021, 3:45 pm (Brasilia)
Local: Wembley Stadium, England
Goals: Sallai (HUN), at 23′ of the 1st time (0-1); Stones (ING), 36′ of the 1st time (1-1)
Yellow card: Shaw (ING), Schäfer (HUN)
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings and Shaw; Rice, Foden and Mount; Grealish (Saka), Sterling (Henderson) and Harry Kane (Abraham) (Watkins). Coach: Garreth Southgate.
Hungary: Gulacsi; Lang, Kecskés and Szalai; Négo (Bolla), Ádam Nagy, Schäfer (Vécsei) and Zsolt Nagy; Sallai (Hahn), Szoboszlai (Nikolic) and Schön (Holender). Coach: Marco Rossi.