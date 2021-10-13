Entrepreneur opens the game about Felipão’s departure from Grêmio and the possible arrival of Lisca: ‘I make a point of talking’

Grêmio’s season finale promises to be dramatic. With only 23 points in 23 matches, the club takes the 19th place in the Brazilian Championship and with each game that passes, the relegation approaches. Since the second round of the national competition, Immortal remains in the sticking zone and shows no signs of reacting.

To make matters worse, the club has been without a coach since the departure of Luis Felipe Scolari, who entered into an agreement with the Grêmio board after losing the game against Santos last Sunday (10/10). The confrontation in Vila Belmiro was considered of extreme importance, as Santos is today the first team outside the relegation zone.

In an interview with Rádio Grenal this Tuesday morning, businessman Jorge Machado, who takes care of Felipão and Lisca’s careers, gave important information about Scolari’s departure. Machado said that in Felipão’s last spell at Grêmio, the coach agreed to receive only 25% of the amount he usually charges to lead other clubs. The manager also said that with the end of this cycle, nothing will be charged from the club in the future, even because of the coach’s identification with Grêmio. ‘I insist on speaking‘; said Jorge Machado, stating that Scolari’s intention was to help the club.

As for Lisca, Jorge Machado revealed that he was not contacted by the Grêmio board. According to him, only Santos, Botafogo, Bahia and Vasco showed interest in the coach.

Grêmio’s next match is on Wednesday (13/10) against Fortaleza at Castelão.