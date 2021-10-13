Ex of Marília Mendonça lets go of the verb and reveals if he betrayed her

Murilo Huff used his social networks to vent about the news that circulated with his name. On the web, rumors were that the singer had betrayed Marília Mendonça and, therefore, the singer put an end to the relationship.

On his Twitter, Murilo tried to break the silence and talk about the rumors. “I woke up with some gossip profiles mentioning me saying I cheated on Marília. What is not true. The reason for our termination has NOTHING to do with it“, guaranteed.

At the end of the post, the countryman raised a question: “Don’t they understand that these lies harm people’s lives?“. Marília was also disgusted with the news. The artist responded to the ex’s Twitter post and ordered people to stop making up this kind of information:

“The invention of the history of these people who has nothing to do began. And I had already predicted, right? Stop lying involving lives. This is still going to end badly.”

The sertaneja continued with the outburst: “Don’t believe anything you don’t hear from me or from the mouth of the person involved. Tired of all this. From yesterday to here, they’ve already got 30 guys and said I’m with them. Now they claim that Murilo betrayed me. Oh, go f*** what f**”.

“You are too predictable. Respect people and at least stop lying“, finished. In the comments, followers showed support for Marília.

“And that’s how Luísa (Sonza) was lynched on the internet. People believe what they want to believe. Lie until you destroy other people’s lives for nothing“, wrote one. “A person can no longer end a relationship in peace“, posted another one. “People think that the only thing that makes a relationship end is the horn…, stated a third.

Marília even spoke about the end of her relationship with Murilo, father of her son Léo, through social networks. At the time, she had already asked people not to keep coming up with justifications for the end of the relationship:

“Now, seriously. Anyone who accompanies me knows that the biggest true source about my life is here. With myself talking. So, from the heart, before it happens, don’t create conspiracy theories, don’t make up soap opera stories, don’t ruin people’s lives…please respect.”

“Behind two singers, there are 3 lives. So, before typing, remember this. If there’s a true story, it’s that we were very happy and tried everything, we gave it our best. And that’s honorable. Now that we go on in peace. I’m so grateful to this relationship for everything”, declared.

The artist continued the text asking them to respect the moment: “And that’s what I’m going to talk about this story: respect people. Respect the endings. Respect the reasons. Only that! Respect, how would you like to be respected”.