Chris Pearson, musician and former participant of the reality show Vacations with Ex, died this weekend, aged 25. He was stabbed during a fight in the city of Los Angeles, California (USA). The information was confirmed by the TMZ website.

The DJ, who was known for participating in the first edition of the American version of the MTV reality show, was involved in a fight in the San Fernando Valley, in the northwest region of the city, and was stabbed several times. He was even taken to hospital, but he did not resist the injuries and died in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, 10.

According to the North American portal, the musician was with his girlfriend in the pool area of ​​the apartment complex where he lived at around 2 am and neighbors complained about the noise. Chris ignored the protests and someone yelled from one of the balconies, starting a fight. Upon entering the building to confront the neighbor, the DJ was reportedly stabbed in the heart area.

Chris’ friends have made a “virtual kitty” to support the DJ’s family, who live in Colorado.

Pearson was one of the few participants in the program De Feria with Ex who had no previous television experience and was known as an “outsider”. In the 11 episodes he participated, he was confronted by two ex-girlfriends on the reality show and even cried for one of them.

Participation in the program leveraged his career as a DJ in the California region. According to TMZ, Chris’ death is being investigated by the police, who are looking for the person responsible and already have clues as to the author of the crime.