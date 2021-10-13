Family vaccination protects relatives most vulnerable to infection

A study from Umeå University in Sweden shows that the vaccine protects people most vulnerable to Covid-19 from infection and hospitalization even at home. This is because, in addition to individual protection, research indicates that the immunity of family members who have had the disease before or who completed the vaccination schedule has increased. “The results suggest that vaccination is important not only for individual defense, but also for reducing transmission, especially within families, which is a high-risk environment,” says Peter Nordström, professor of geriatric medicine at Umeå University.

In the survey, researchers found that there was a direct association between the number of immune individuals in each family and the risk of infection and hospitalization in non-immune members. Specifically, family members with immunity problems had a 45% to 97% lower risk of infection and hospitalization as the number of vaccinated relatives increased.

The study is based on records of more than 1.8 million individuals and around 800,000 families. The researchers combined data from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the National Council for Health and Welfare, and Statistics Sweden, the government agency that oversees the country’s statistical data.

In the analysis, the scientists quantified the association between the number of family members with immunity to Covid-19 and the risk of infection and hospitalization in non-immune individuals. They took into account differences in age, socioeconomic status, clustering within families, and various diagnoses previously identified as risk factors for the disease in the Swedish population. “Vaccination helps not only to reduce an individual’s risk of becoming infected, but also to reduce transmission of the new coronavirus, which, in turn, minimizes the risk that more people will become seriously ill and that new variants will emerge,” he explains. Marcel Ballin, doctoral student in geriatric medicine at Umeå University and co-author of the study. “Consequently, ensuring that many people are vaccinated has implications on a local, national and global scale,” concludes Ballin.