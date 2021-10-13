Fan charges millionaire value in court from Bruno Henrique, Flamengo, for brand ‘otô patamá’

the fan of Flamengo Josineide Constantino Dantas went to court against Bruno Henrique to prevent the player from commercially exploiting the “Otô patamá” brand. In total, she charges an indemnity of R$ 13 million. The information is from the “UOL” website.

> Flamengo x Youth: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

In court, Josineide argues that he has the trademark registration at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Thus, the fan claims that only she can use the brand in the sale of products, such as clothing and sporting goods.

It is worth remembering that the expression “otô patamá” appeared in 2019. On that occasion, Bruno Henrique, in an interview after a match against Vasco, stated that Flamengo was at “another level”, and the phrase was a success among the rubro-negros.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

According to UOL, Josineide said that, after listening to the 27 shirt interview, he thought the catchphrase would be a great name for a sportswear brand. So, she went to the INPI and registered. However, in August, Bruno Henrique’s lawyers sent a notification to the fan, in which they pointed out that she was “trying to hitchhike” on her fame.

Also in the notification, the attacker revealed that he had made three applications for registration of the trademark at the INPI and stated that Josineide violates his right to the trademark. The case is being processed at the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts of São Paulo, but has not yet been judged.