Fan token: understand how football clubs make money with cryptoactives and business risks | sport business

By that time, mid-August, the market value of these tokens had tripled. By suggesting that the cryptoactive made up the attacker’s remuneration, the club gave the product notoriety and credibility.

Days later, Juventus took the field to face Atalanta in a pre-season friendly. On the sleeves of his uniform was advertising his own token. $JUV was launched in partnership with Socios.com, the same company that accompanied PSG.

They are not the only ones. Currently, Socios.com has 70 sports entities under contract, including European and Brazilian football giants. Atlético-MG was the first Brazilian to join the project. Corinthians, Flamengo and São Paulo followed.

Stories such as Messi’s “gloves” in the form of tokens, as well as advertisements on clubs’ shirts, will become increasingly frequent as the project’s success depends on engagement.

ge prepared a guide to understand the fan token. In addition to collecting information from club officers, the report heard Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com. Listen to the content also in podcast.

The fan token is a cryptoactive that entitles you to participate in voting, for example, in the poll to choose the song that will play in the stadium. This is a recurring example. According to the amount of tokens you have, the fan will have greater or lesser influence on the decision.

Voting will be carried out within the Socios.com platform. They will be prepared jointly by club and partner. Marketing and innovation departments are now working on new ideas.

1 of 2 Juventus promotes fan token with Socios.com in friendly match — Photo: Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images Juventus promotes fan token with Socios.com in friendly match — Photo: Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The difference to any vote between members is that the token can be bought and sold in a digital marketplace. It has authenticity guaranteed by a blockchain system, and it has a market value that fluctuates as supply and demand dictated by users.

In other words, the fan can buy fan tokens from a club, anyone, and resell them on sites like the Bitcoin Market. If there are a lot of people buying, the value goes up. And vice versa.

To purchase the items, the consumer will need to spend real money – such as reais, dollars and euros. But the operation is not done directly with these coins. First, he needs to buy cryptocurrencies accepted in digital marketplaces. Socios.com has its own, Chiliz. With CHZ in the wallet, tokens can be purchased.

When PSG announced that Messi would receive fan tokens as part of the “gloves”, the public’s natural reaction was to understand the novelty as a cryptocurrency – an item that, like bitcoin, could be used to transact, buy and sell other things. .

Nonetheless, the fan token is not a cryptocurrency. There is no possibility to buy products or services with these assets. Their sole purpose is to allow participation in the votes that will be prepared on the platform by clubs and partners.

Tokens can be resold, as can football match tickets, in secondary markets. Tokens are also listed in digital marketplaces alongside cryptocurrencies. But they characterize themselves as active, however generic the word.

Once the contract is signed, the partner puts tokens up for sale. The first issue is called FTO – “fan token offering”, or fan token offering. Vocabulary is produced to remember the Stock Exchange.

In this first issue, the amounts of cryptoactives thrown on the market can vary, but in Brazil the standard has been 850,000 tokens at a time. At a cost of two dollars each, in a few hours, this sale generated US$ 1.7 million in the debuts of Atlético-MG and Corinthians.

Both in this initial issue, and in all subsequent times that Socios.com places new tokens on the market, the club is entitled to 50% of the value. At the start, therefore, Brazilians collected US$ 850,000 each, an amount close to R$ 5 million at the current exchange rate.

Contracts provide for a certain stock of tokens. In an interview with the Dinheiro em Jogo podcast, Danilo Fratangelo, innovation manager at Corinthians, said that the agreement provided for the issuance of 20 million tokens. At Atlético-MG, the contract stipulates 10 million.

It’s no use predicting the collection based on the initial values, because with the fluctuation, the value of the token varies. Now, Corinthians’ cryptoactive, called $SCCP, is valued at $1.37 each. Atletico-MG’s $GALO is not being monitored by CoinMarketCap, indicated to the ge by Alex Dreyfus as a trusted source.

Club and partner, then, will “play” with the circumstances. As the value of the fan token goes up, for whatever reason generates more demand, such as hiring a player or inventive activation, they can throw more tokens into the market to cash in again.

Additionally, every time users make token transactions between them, the club will be entitled to 0.25% of the value. A percentage that will only generate relevant value in large transactions.

The way the business was structured, there are many similarities between these cryptoactives and traditional investment modalities. Those who follow the changes in the market value of tokens can profit from speculation, that is, “buy low and sell high”.

Socios.com disclaims this purpose. The company treats the fan token as a product on a shelf, as well as a ticket to a football match or tennis. These items can be resold if there is demand, but their primary purpose is not resale.

– It is not our job at Socios.com to promote a profit-oriented investment. We promote the usefulness of the token. Are there people who are buying and selling tokens? Yes of course. We don’t promote, we don’t encourage, but there is. There are people buying and selling sneakers, but the purpose of a sneaker is still to walk in it. Just like the fan token. The purpose of the fan token is to use it, to use its benefits – says Alexandre Dreyfus.

2 of 2 Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com — Photo: Disclosure Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com — Photo: Disclosure

The risk for the consumer

To recap: fan tokens are not cryptocurrencies and are not recommended as a type of investment, at least in the formal speech of Socios.com, although the company makes money with the transactions.

Still, fans are likely to feel motivated to buy cryptoactives with an eye on possible appreciation and resale. Otherwise, they would not be listed in secondary markets, nor would they have a market value stipulated by supply and demand.

In this case, it is essential that the consumer remember a basic rule: the fan token will only have some use, and therefore some value, as long as the votes are organized.

In the event that the contract between club and partner ends, polls cease to take place, and assets suddenly lose their value. The same consequence occurs if, even with an effective contract, directors decide not to vote through the platform anymore.

There is, at least in contracts with Brazilian clubs and in the platform’s communication, no obligation to repurchase tokens in case of loss of usefulness. The risk is with the consumer.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com, says that there may be longevity for fan tokens even after the end of the contract. But the clubs will need to find new partners to make the operation viable.

– The token still exists. The question is who will offer the service to you, with a token owner. It could be Socios.com. It could be that Corinthians, after five years, wants to take over this service in their app. It’s still a service, it still has value. You and I can predict what will happen in the market in five years. Is there a risk? Clear. But I think the main question for us is: what are we going to do to make sure we provide usefulness, service and improvements to fans and clubs so that this never happens? – says Dreyfus.

Socios.com belongs to a company headquartered in Malta, a tax haven, and offices established in some strategic places for business: Madrid (Spain) and Istanbul (Turkey).

The company will open an office in São Paulo, from where it will manage the relationship with Brazilians. According to Dreyfus, between 20 and 30 people should be hired to work at the site.

The company’s CEO says that the business is being built with an eye on a long-term operation. Although Socios.com does not reveal deadlines for its contracts, the ge found that, in Brazil, partnerships are being established with the following durations:

Atlético-MG: until the end of 2023

Corinthians: until the end of 2025

Flamengo: until the end of 2025

São Paulo: until the end of 2025

Socios.com’s business model was designed for the company to make money at various points. She owns Chiliz, the cryptocurrency that serves as a “bridge” for the acquisition of fan tokens. She also owns the fan tokens. In both cases, the stock is hers.

In this sense, soccer presented itself as a means to make the cryptoactive popular. From the moment PSG delivers these items to Messi, Juventus puts the partnership on their shirt sleeve and Brazilian clubs engage in the launch of their tokens, the company generates demand for two products: tokens and Chiliz.

Furthermore, due to the digital and decentralized nature, there is no regulation of this market. In other words, there is no government that dictates operating rules, nor consumer protection mechanisms in the event of a company’s bankruptcy, or sudden loss of asset value.

Lack of regulation is a recurrent subject in foreign reports, as it is a global feature. Asked by the article what he thinks about it, Dreyfus replied that he is in favor of regulation, but drew a parallel with other products to refute the issue.