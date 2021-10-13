Fans invade the Brazilian team’s training venue in Manaus and record Gabigol taking a shower

A video of Gabigol striker taking a shower went viral on Tuesday night after an invasion of the Ismael Benigno stadium, where the Brazilian Team trains for this Thursday’s clash against Uruguay. According to the portal ‘Manaus Alerta’, the moment was recorded by fans who jumped the wall of the CT after the athletes’ training.

In the video, it is possible to see Gabigol and another member of the Brazilian delegation (identified by some internet users as Arthur Cabral) in the showers complaining about the recording. On the web, internet users played with the situation.

See below the original video of Gabigol in the bath.

– Why, God, why wasn’t I born in Arthur Cabral’s body? – joked a fan.

– Only those who have had enough football to play on a team know that this is super normal, the cast has lunch together and showers too – explained another

– They disturbed the bath in pairs – wrote a netizen.

In Manaus, the Brazilian Team returns to the field next Thursday to face Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers. In the competition, Brazil leads the table with 28 points in 10 games.