Fbio Santos and Gabriel Pereira comment on Corinthians’ preparation to face Fluminense

Corinthians ended this Tuesday afternoon’s preparation for the match against Fluminense. The match at Neo Química Arena marks the reunion with the fans after the defeat by 1-0 to Sport. Left-back Fábio Santos commented on the team’s training and said that the mistakes made in Recife have already been corrected.

“Preparation was well done. We’ve already talked about the last game, we know we were indebted in several aspects. Now, forget it, go back to playing a great game at home in front of our fans to win this very important victory,” he said, in a video released by Corinthians on Facebook – see below.

Midfielder Gabriel Pereira also spoke about the match and stressed the importance of winning the victory at home. The young man, who won a sequence in Sylvinho’s team, should start again on Wednesday.

“Preparation was good. We are focused on this game, it’s an important game in front of our fans, to bring the three points home,” said the player.

Corinthians and Fluminense enter the field at 9 pm. The clash is valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

