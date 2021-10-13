FDA states that Moderna did not meet all criteria for booster dose – 10/12/2021

Scientists at the US drug regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said on Tuesday (12) that Moderna Inc did not meet all the agency’s criteria to support the use of booster doses for its vaccine for covid-19, possibly because the efficacy of the first two doses of the immunizing agent remained strong.

The FDA team said in documents that data for Moderna’s vaccine showed that a booster increases protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the injection was not large enough, particularly in those whose levels remained high.

The documents were released ahead of a meeting later this week of external FDA expert advisors to discuss booster doses of the vaccine. The FDA normally takes the advice of its experts, but is not obligated to do so.

A panel of consultants from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs) will meet next week to discuss specific recommendations on who can receive the boosters, if the FDA authorizes such use.

“There was boost (to immunity), for sure. Was it boost enough? Who knows? There’s no standard amount of boost that’s known to be needed and it’s not clear how much boost happened in the study,” said John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology from Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, in an email.

Moderna is seeking authorization for a booster dose of 50 micrograms, half the strength of the original vaccine, which is given in two injections four weeks apart.