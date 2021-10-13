Felipão’s businessman reports backstage at Cruzeiro: “They didn’t accomplish anything, they lied” | cruise

Manager Jorge Machado, responsible for taking care of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s career, revealed behind the scenes of Cruzeiro’s financial situation during the coach’s passing, in 2020. He said that Felipão suffered emotionally while he was in front of the squad and also told details of when closely followed the complicated economic situation of the club.

Felipão was coach of Cruzeiro between October 2020 and January 2021. Initially, the objective was to take the chances that the team had of falling to Serie C, which was accomplished. However, in order to be able to perform his work, the businessman stated, among other things, that Felipão paid the tickets so players could participate in matches.

– Cruzeiro is totally broken, I’m not afraid to speak, they didn’t accomplish anything, they lied, it was a lying board, they said they would pay for Felipão and the situation of the squad, but the club was left with late salaries, lack of payment of employees , there was a time that Felipão had to deliver from his own pocket to pay tickets for the players to travel – he said.

Jorge Machado passed this information on in an interview to Grenal Radio. During the conversation, the businessman reported that, in addition to the back wages, the lack of structure made him reach miss food for concentrated athletes.

– Late salaries, financial difficulties, lack of hiring because they prevented Cruzeiro due to lack of payment for FIFA processes. To give you an idea, there was a lack of food in concentration – Machado said.

And the financial problems faced by Cruzeiro did not only affect the cast. According to the agent, Felipão also helped the club’s employees, as many were experiencing difficulties in the family and they told the coach about it.

– Even club employees, lawn mowers, cooks, all complained to Felipão about back wages, difficulties that were in the family, (and ended up) receiving help from Felipão – he said.

With all this situation, Machado said that Felipão asked to leave Cruzeiro. The agent cited the political scenario as an obstacle behind the scenes at Fox.

– People who promised on the day of hiring (the sponsors) that they would fund the locker room so that Felipão wouldn’t have this problem – and he had this problem a lot -, the same people who did this left Cruzeiro four, five rounds later. It was a political problem.

The agent stated that there was an attempt for Felipão to stay ahead of Cruzeiro, but the technician didn’t want. Machado said that Felipão, when he fulfilled his initial commitment – to free the team from the Third Division – preferred to distance himself from the possibility of coaching Cruzeiro for more seasons.

– When he freed Cruzeiro from the Third Division, he was called to make a plan for the next year, and Felipão asked for the cap and left. (…) The objective was to free Cruzeiro in the first year, because the team was horrible, it made a campaign to reach the G4 and, in the second year, to go up. As he managed to escape the Third Division long ahead of schedule, the demands started to come.

Despite this, the entrepreneur exempts the president of the Cruise, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, of any responsibility in relation to the moment the club is facing. For him, all these problems are the result of boards prior to the current administration.

– The current president is not to blame for this. People left the Cruise this way. (…) He is a person who works a lot, tries and cannot. He must be giving a lecture (in Portugal) on how not to do it, because that’s what they left him. He’s a good guy, he had no experience and they threw the bomb at him and he took it. – he said.