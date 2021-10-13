Felipe Neto sends a message to Eduardo Bolsonaro about Bisexual Superman – Famous

Felipe Neto and Eduardo Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Disclosure)

the youtuber



Felipe Neto



decided to publish a review for the federal deputy



Eduardo Bolsonaro



(PSL-SP). The parliamentarian and son of the president



Jair Bolsonaro



(No Party) Didn’t like the news that the new Superman would be bisexual.

“Eduardo Bolsonaro worried that a bisexual Superman will ‘inspire children.’ Does that mean that he didn’t just stick with males because the superheroes were straight?”, asked Felipe Neto. “What a fragile sexuality, huh, Bananinha”, pointed out Neto.

The news was announced this Monday (11/10). Thereby. Eduardo Bolsonaro criticized DC Comics’ decision that, in the comic book series, the new Superman will be bisexual.

Jon Kent and Jay Nakamura (photo: Divulgao/DC Comics)

Eduardo also used his profile from



twitter



to vent about the revelation that Superman came out bisexual. The politician took advantage and remembered that a new edition of the comic placed



robin



also talking about sexuality.

“The day has come when it’s mandatory! To be approved by the media establishment you have to pay a toll, they want to decide for you and dictate the monopoly of virtues,” fired the politician.

The day has come when it is mandatory!

To be approved by the media establishment you have to pay a toll, they want to decide for you and dictate the monopoly of virtues. Several of these superheroes inspire teenagers and children. But the problem is the boy of cop, right? pic.twitter.com/qEhumFRWvv %u2014 Eduardo Bolsonaro%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@BolsonaroSP) October 11, 2021

The president’s son fired: “Many of these superheroes inspire teenagers and children. But the problem is the boy of a policeman, right?” He made a controversial reference in which the Chief Executive appeared with a child on his lap holding a gun.

In another post, Eduardo Bolsonaro stated: “The intention is not to democratize the superheroes or make the world more tolerant, the opposite: to destroy the masculinity of the most tolerant to dominate these lambs and instigate hatred in the resistant to be able to accuse them of homophobes and then the left claim to be protective of gays”.