FIFA “vehemently condemns” disturbances at matches England-Hungary and Albania-Poland | qualifiers – europe

Hungarian fans clashed with police at Wembley after agents went into the stands to arrest a Hungarian individual, who had directed racist remarks to stadium security.
The duel between Albania and Poland, in Tirana, was temporarily suspended for 30 minutes during the second half. The reason was objects thrown on the pitch by the local fans after Poland opened the scoreboard that guaranteed the victory by 1-0. The Polish players withdrew from the field after being shot at by water bottles.
“Fifa is currently reviewing reports from World Cup qualifying matches in order to determine the most appropriate course of action. rejection of any form of violence, as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear stance of zero tolerance against this repulsive behavior in football,” says the entity’s statement.
Hungary was ordered to play two games behind closed gates due to the racist behavior of its fans during the tie against England in Budapest. Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the target of monkey screams during the September 2 match.
In July, Uefa imposed an equal sanction on the Hungarian FA after an investigation into the behavior of its fans during the Euro 2020 games in Budapest and Munich.
Objects were thrown during celebration of Poland’s goal over Albania — Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga
Police try to count Albanian fans who threw bottles and objects on the pitch at Poland players — Photo: Florion Goga/Reuters