Finalists of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ participate in Globo’s Football Interval Show | The Masked Singer Brazil

This week there is no The Masked Singer Brasil on TV, but nothing to miss our masked ones… 👀 They tried to find a way to appear to the public, of course! The finalists of the reality show invaded Globo’s football this Tuesday, the 12th, and further increased the expectation for the grand final, which takes place next week, the 19th.
And with a spoiler of the matches:
During the break between Cruzeiro and Botafogo, Luis Roberto received the Mirrored Cat and the Monster in the studio.
“I already have my hunches, I think you do at home too. Families all over Brazil are making up a lot. Good luck to you in the final, may the dispute be very cool and you will thrill the whole of Brazil”
Monster and Mirrored Cat — Photo: Reproduction
Arara and Unicórnio appeared during the break between Bahia and Palmeiras, narrated by Cleber Machado. And with more news: Ivete Sangalo and Eduardo Sterblitch will lead a special of best moments on Sunday, the 17th. I love a warm up!!! 😍
Unicorn and Macaw with Cléber Machado — Photo: Reproduction
This isn’t the first time they’ve been up to it, you know? In September, the masked ones have already been doing their best… 🕵
