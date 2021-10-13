Financial market raises inflation estimates again for 2021 and 2022 | Economy

The financial market once again raised estimates for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, for the years 2021 and 2022.

Market forecasts are contained in the “Focus” report, released on Monday (11) by the Central Bank (BC). The data were collected last week, in a survey with more than 100 financial institutions.

The expectation for this year of the market for the IPCA has risen from 8.51% to 8.59%. This was the twenty-seventh consecutive high in the indicator.

Market expectations for the 2021 IPCA Source: Central Bank

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. As a result, the market’s projection is already above double the central inflation target .

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

For 2022, the financial market raised the inflation estimate of 4.14% to 4.17%. It was the twelfth high in a row. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

September’s inflation is the highest in 27 years and the accumulated rate in 12 months reaches double digits

Financial market economists maintained the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate in 5.04% for 2021.

For 2022, the market reduced the forecast of a rise in GDP from 1.57% to 1.54%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

The financial market also kept in 8.25% per year the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021. With this, analysts continue to estimate an increase in interest rates this year.

In March, the first increase in almost six years, the basic rate of the economy was increased by the BC to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% per year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% per year. In August, the rate rose to 5.25% per year and, last month, it was raised to 6.25% per year.

Towards the end of 2022, financial market economists raised expectations for the Selic rate of 8.5% to 8.75% per year, which presupposes an increase in the basic interest rate of the economy also in the next year.

Dollar: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from BRL 5.20 to BRL 5.25. For the end of 2022, the estimate remains at BRL 5.25 per dollar.

Trade balance: for the balance of trade balance (result of total exports minus imports), the projection in 2021 remained at $70 billion of positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists remained at US$ 63 billion surplus.

Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the entry of foreign direct investment in Brazil this year rose from $50.5 billion to $51 billion. For 2022, the estimate reduced from US$ 62 billion to $60.5 billion.