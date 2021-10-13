Find out how much celebrities earn to participate in The Masked Singer

The masked participants of The Masked Singer Brasil, on TV Globo, receive fees from the network to participate in the attraction. According to columnist André Romano, from Observatório da TV, each masked person can earn up to R$ 60 thousand, being R$ 10 thousand per month of participation in the program.

The masked people do not have a fixed contract with the broadcaster, but while participating in the program they are entitled to the benefits of the global ones. The remuneration is similar to what was used in other frames of the network, such as Show dos Famosos and Super Dança dos Famosos.

Last Tuesday (9), the singer Mart’nália, known as Jacaré, was eliminated from the program. In the competition this Tuesday (19), the day of the grand final, will participate Monstro, Arara, Unicórnio and Gata Espelhada.