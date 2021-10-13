Find out how to consult and regularize the status of the CPF at the Federal Revenue

The Register of Individuals (CPF) is a document that can be made over the internet by accessing the IRS website. It serves to identify the taxpayer. The 11 numbers that identify the registered person can only be modified with a court order.

Consulting the document to find out if there is any irregularity works in a very practical way. Just go to the IRS website. There, the taxpayer will enter the CPF number and date of birth. Then, you will know if the document has any irregularities.

How to regularize the CPF

One of the reasons for presenting an irregularity in the CPF may be because the taxpayer failed to submit a Statement of Income Tax for Individuals (DIRPF), which was obligated for the last five years.

In case the CPF is cancelled, the reason may be because the taxpayer had some multiplicity registration of the document or, even, by an administrative decision of the Internal Revenue Service or a court decision.

With respect to the suspension of the document, it can happen when the taxpayer’s registration presents some incorrect information or is missing to complete some information of the data sent to the Federal Revenue.

THE CPF suspension it causes many problems for the citizen, including: blocking of bank accounts (not being allowed to open an account), restriction on loans, impediment to buying property and also a problem to receive invoices.

Regularization is done over the internet

The regularization of the document can be done over the internet, when the CPF presented the following reasons: canceled, suspended, invalid, blocked, irregularity or inactive. That regularization can be done on the IRS website, in the section on how to regularize.

On the page, the taxpayer will inform full name, CPF number, cell phone number, date of birth and e-mail address used. Then, just generate a regularization guide. This guide must be paid via payment slip and has a CPF Regularization Guarantee (GR).

A licensed accountant will verify the regularity of the document. After 48 hours of payment of the guide, the return of regularization occurs, which is sent by the taxpayer’s e-mail.

In case the taxpayer needs to settle the CPF more quickly, after payment of the bank slip, it is possible to send the paid voucher attached. The e-mail address that the taxpayer must send the paid form is [email protected]