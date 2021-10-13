Find out which brand could be the successor to the FIFA franchise by EA Sports

Last week, there was a report that Electronic Arts would not renew the licensing of the “FIFA” brand for its football game franchise. Thus, it would make room for the emergence of a new name for the next game. At first, they even raised the possibility of an “EA Football”, but it seems that another nomenclature dropped ahead for this. EA reportedly submitted a registration application for the software and video games category to the UK Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office last October 1st and 4th, respectively. The brand in question would be called EA Sports FC.

The request further reinforces the publisher’s desire not to keep the current name of the top football entity in its franchise. The move would be similar to that carried out since last year by competitor Konami, which changed the “PES” (Pro Evolution Soccer) for “eFootball”. By cutting ties with FIFA, Electronic Arts would bet on more authenticity of its product. However, it would maintain the licensing agreements for leagues, players and stadiums. FIFA 22 currently has tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga and LaLiga Santander.