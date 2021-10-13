Find out who the victims of the shooting at a ‘wall’ party in Uruguay are

The victims of the shooting at a wall party in the neighborhood of Uruguay at dawn this Wednesday (12) have already started to be identified. Among them is teenager Alexsandro dos Santos Seixas, 16 years old. The crime took place on Travessa Oito de Dezembro.

Alexsandro died at the scene of the crime and was not helped. Another 12 people remain hospitalized in health units in Salvador.

Alexsandro died after being shot at the seawall party

(Photo: Paula Fróes/CORREIO)

The others killed in the action were identified as Deivison da Conceição Santos Santana, Adriane Oliveira Santos, Jailton Sales do Santos and Terezinha Sales dos Santos. The sixth victim is without formal identification, according to the Civil Police.

“Some were taken by colleagues. Others were placed inside cars that were stopped at the time by the population”, explained a resident about the help of the victims.

The shooting scared those who live in the neighborhood. “Everyone who was shot doesn’t live here. This street is super quiet. Now people are afraid to come here because of it,” said another resident of the street, which is surrounded by houses and some commercial establishments, such as bars , clothing stores, glassware and mechanical workshops.

“Most of the people shot were 30 (years old) and under. There were a lot of teenagers at the party,” said a resident.

Adriane was also killed in the shooting (Photo: Reproduction)

shots

According to information from the Civil Police, witnesses reported that an armed group arrived at the place where a “wall” type party was taking place and fired several shots.

According to the Military Police, teams from the 17th CIPM were patrolling the site when residents reported the shooting.

Later, witnesses reported that 8 people had also been shot and taken to the UPA in Santo Antônio. Another five people were assisted at the State General Hospital, two at the Hospital do Subúrbio and one at the UPA in San Martins.

Also according to the PM, the 17th CIPM intensified policing with teams carrying out rounds and searches in the region looking for suspects, but no one was arrested. The crime is being investigated by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).