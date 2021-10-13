First gay superhero in a Marvel movie won’t be summed up by sexual orientation, says producer

The movie “Eternals,” which opens in theaters Nov. 4, will feature Marvel’s first gay superhero, but without creating a fuss about the fact. According to Nate Moore, producer of the feature film directed by Chloé Zhao (of the award-winning “Nomadland”), the team responsible for the work wanted to approach the theme in a natural way, so that sexuality would not become the “central topic” of the character. , as he says.

Read more: Marvel breaks up with Brazilian after pro-Bolsonaro drawing resurfaces

In an interview with the American portal “Screen Rant”, Moore pointed out that the film’s creators wanted to portray the sexuality of Phastos (played by actor Brian Tyree Henry) without the superhero “spending a lot of time holding a sign about it, because sexuality it’s just part of someone.”

“In life, sexuality isn’t anyone’s complete story,” said the producer. — Yes, we think that it doesn’t have to represent your entire story. We think that, this way, it becomes more real… We become a better storyteller if we put this (sexual orientation) just as part of who one is. So yes, this question (the fact that there is a gay superhero) it’s an important part of the movie, but the movie isn’t about that. The movie is about who the character is (on the whole).

In the story of “Eternals”, the superhero Phastos is married to the character played by actor Haaz Sleiman, with whom he has a child. In one of the press conferences to publicize the feature film, Sleiman said that, during filming, the entire team cried when both characters exchanged a passionate kiss on the scene. Yes, “Eternals” will feature Marvel’s first men-to-man kiss.

“And it’s a beautiful, very emotional kiss,” actor Haaz revealed. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a gay family can be.

See too: JK Rowling releases book that could become a new ‘Harry Potter’

Recently, Marvel President Kevin Feige stated that “Eternals” will redefine the way in which the studio’s productions are seen and known by fans. Director Chloe Zhao calls the film an “exciting journey” in which a race of superhumans try to figure out “who they are and what it means to be human.”

The production bets on a team of stars, led by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Also in the cast, which unites an unprecedented variety of nationalities and ages, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan.