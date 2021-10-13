First Windows 11 Update Makes AMD Processors Even Worse

First version had already made Ryzen CPUs up to 15% slower

THE Microsoft released yesterday (12) the first Windows 11 cumulative updates and new patch further worsens performance of AMD CPUs raising the L3 cache latencies for up to 31.9 ns.

According to TechPowerUp site tests, launch of Windows 11 day 05 worsened the AMD Ryzen CPU performance up to 15%, causing UEFI-CPPC2 mechanism that chooses the most efficient cores for each operation crashed, Besides have already increased L3 cache latencies from 10ns to 17ns.

Credits: TechPowerUp

Microsoft’s upgrade policy for Windows 11 is release new updates every second Tuesday of every month, but first emergency patches to address AMD CPU performance issues are scheduled for next week. According to AMD aa Microsoft is already working on system updates that should solve both the L3 and UEFI-CPPC2 cache latencies issue. that significantly affects operations single core like most games, for example.



Credits: Reddit

The first update arrives next tuesday (19), and must solve the latency problem, while the patch for UEFI-CPPC2 system arrive at Thursday (21). AMD further stated that customers can request updates in advance, but most likely he was referring to companies with large or critical contracts as health and safety services operating Threadripper or EPYC CPUs, and not for home users with AMD processors.

Other AMD System Users will receive updates through the Windows 11 updates channel itself and, as usual, they should be notified that there is a critical update for the system.



O Windows 10 will still receive official support from Microsoft until October 2025, and unless users build systems with the next processors Intel Core Alder Lake-S, which supposedly will perform better with Windows 11 because the system is better optimized for CPUs with hybrid cores, there aren’t many reasons to be early adopter.

Who has already upgraded to Windows 11 you can, through the update system itself, click on Advanced Settings > Recovery to do the rollback to Windows 10 and wait until most of the initial issues are resolved before definitively adopting the new system. who made a clean install of Windows 11 or already cleared cache from previous versions will need to make one new installation of Windows 10.

