Flamengo is Rio’s basketball champion for the 16th time in a row | basketball

Flamengo won, this Tuesday, its 47th state men’s basketball title. The trophy was sealed with a 91-61 victory over Mesquita at the Hélio Maurício gymnasium, in Gávea. It was Flamengo’s 16th title in a row in the competition. The last time another club lifted the trophy was in 2004 with Telemar/Rio.
Olivinha raises the 2021 state championship cup — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
The night was also marked by the reunion of Flamengo with their fans. Following all the protocols recommended by the city of Rio, the Gávea gymnasium had 50% occupancy.
Gustavo De Conti’s commanders are now turning their attention to the dispute of the 14th edition of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). Current champion, Rubro-Negro debuts on the 23rd, in a re-edition of the last final of the tournament, against São Paulo, in the opponent’s home.
Yago faces Mesquita in the final of the State Championship — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Also this season, Flamengo will defend the Champions League title. The competition takes place in December. After the tournament, the team from Gávea competes in the Interclubs World Cup in February 2022.