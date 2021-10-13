Flamengo squad: Diego Alves has a chance to come back, and whoever replaces Vitinho is doubtful | Flamengo

Flamengo finished this Tuesday afternoon’s preparation to face Juventude, on Wednesday, at 7pm, at Maracanã. The tendency is for goalkeeper Diego Alves, who trained normally, to be able to resume his starting position. He didn’t face Fortaleza because of a foot trauma.

+ Léo Pereira is suspended by Conmebol and leaves Flamengo in the Libertadores final

1 of 3 Diego Alves at training this Tuesday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Diego Alves at training this Tuesday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Another player who trained and has a chance to be available is defender Gustavo Henrique, who has recovered from a swelling in his thigh.

Flamengo’s big doubt to face Juventude is who will be chosen by Renato Gaúcho to be Vitinho’s replacement, suspended. The coach did tests, and players like Kenedy, Rodinei and Lazarus fight for the vacancy. There is a doubt if Kenedy, which would be the natural substitute, is physically able to start the match.

The likely squad: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Kenedy (Rodinei or Lázaro), Michael and Pedro.

Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and Isla, who are in the qualifiers, will only be available for the game following Juventude, against Cuiabá, on the 17th.

2 of 3 Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luís and Gustavo Henrique in training this Tuesday at Flamengo CT — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luís and Gustavo Henrique in training this Tuesday at Flamengo CT — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Bruno Henrique: left thigh injury. No return forecast.

David Luiz: in treatment for a thigh injury he had in the match against Barcelona, ​​Ecuador. Started some light work in the field. No return forecast.

Diego: examination showed an edema in the calf. Works in the field under the supervision of physiotherapists.

Arrascaeta: had a thigh injury in action for the Uruguay national team. No return forecast.