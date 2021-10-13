Flamengo x Youth: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing of the match | brazilian series a

Flamengo and Juventude face off at 7pm (GMT) this Wednesday, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Host, Flamengo follows in the hunt for the leader Atlético-MG. The team from Rio has 42 points in 22 games and is in second position, while Galo has 53 points and 24 matches. Renato Gaúcho’s team, still living with embezzlement, has been undefeated for four duels in Brasileirão.

Youth lives in a different situation. There are three games without a win, which brought the team closer to the relegation zone. Before the start of the round, the team is in 15th place, with 28 points, two more than the first opponent on Z-4.

In the first round, Juventude beat Flamengo by 1-0, against Alfredo Jaconi, with a goal by Matheus Peixoto. The match was played under heavy rain, which flooded the lawn of the stadium in Caxias do Sul.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

The list of red and black embezzlements is still long, but the team should receive two reinforcements: goalkeeper Diego Alves and defender Gustavo Henrique. The main doubt is in attack, where Renato will be without Vitinho, Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro.

For Vitinho’s vacancy, three players appear as the main alternatives: Kenedy, Rodinei and Lázaro.

The likely squad: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Kenedy (Rodinei or Lázaro), Michael and Pedro.

Embezzlement: Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Isla (summoned for the qualifiers); Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, David Luiz and Diego (medical department); Vitinho (suspended).

Hanging: Diego and Bruno Henrique.

Youth – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Coach Marquinhos Santos’ team arrives quite modified to face Flamengo. In midfield, Alviverde will have two important absences: midfielders Jadson and Dawhan received the third yellow card and are out. Besides them, goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and forward Nico Castillo were not related to the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

The likely lineup: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Didi, Ricardinho, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner; Ricardo Bueno and Paulinho Boia.

Embezzlement: Jadson and Dawhan (suspended); Marcelo Carne and Nico Castillo (injured)

Hanging: Marcos Vinícios, William Matheus, Chico, Michel Macedo, Paulo Henrique, Wescley and Wagner

