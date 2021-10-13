Fluminense suffers embezzlement as the team’s top scorer to duel against Corinthians

Corinthians and Fluminense face off this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. To face Timão, the Rio team will not be able to count on its main top scorer of the season.

Attacker Fred had a fissure detected in the distal phalanx of the fifth toe of his left foot. The information was disclosed by Fluminense himself on their social networks, which did not provide any forecast of the player’s return.

Fred was already complaining of foot pain since the game against Fortaleza and, in the last round, he was in doubt for the duel against Atlético-GO. Fluminense’s shirt number 9 is the team’s top scorer this season, with 18 goals scored in 38 games played.

Despite this, Fred is not the top scorer on the Rio team at the Brazilian Nationals. Striker Luiz Henrique, with four goals, is the top scorer in the national championship. To replace number 9, coach Marcão has Bobadilla, John Kennedy and Abel Hernández at his disposal.

Remember that in the duel valid for the first round of the championship, Corinthians and Fluminense drew 1-1 in São Januário. The Cariocas opened the scoring with Cazares, a former player of Timão, and the Parque São Jorge team sought equality on the scoreboard with Jô. At the time, Fred didn’t get to act in the match.

