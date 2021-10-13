Flying taxis will begin to fill the sky in the middle of the decade, says Vertical Aerospace – Época Negócios

+



In the photo, Embraer’s flying car model (Embraer/Courtesy)

Tired of traffic jams? Imagine a world where a taxi travels through the skies and lands on top of buildings to recharge. This is the view of Stephen Fitzpatrick, chief executive of the British Vertical Aerospace, and who claims that his company’s aircraft will be flying by the middle of this decade.

He is not alone. Some well-known aviation experts believe Vertical is on track to make its plan for a zero-carbon aircraft capable of almost silently carrying four passengers over a distance of up to 200 kilometers a reality.

Fitzpatrick’s company will raise $394 million in a merger with a New York-listed “blank check” company. Investors in the operation include American Airlines, Avolon, Honeywell and Rolls-Royce, as well as Microsoft’s M12 unit. The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.

Fitzpatrick says Vertical flights from Heathrow Airport to the British capital’s financial district will take 15 minutes and cost £50 ($68) per passenger.

This potential has attracted the attention of airlines. More than a thousand VA-X4 aircraft have been pre-ordered by customers. The movement while airline companies are under pressure from investors who advocate the decarbonization of the sector.

Fitzpatrick came up with the idea in 2015, when he was stuck in São Paulo for hours. Analysts now estimate that there are more than 100 companies working on vertical take-off and landing vehicles, including Embraer’s Eve.

The VA-X4 will begin test flights in early 2022.