Focused on inclusion, Forza Horizon 5 will allow character creation with a neutral pronoun

Game will be released on November 9th for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC

The issue of using neutral pronouns to refer to non-binary people is increasingly present in our daily lives, this time who will be bringing this issue to our daily lives is the Microsoft. Your new racing game Forza Horizon 5 had the end of the embargo yesterday (11) and several sites and content creators were able to disclose information and images about the new game of the franchise developed by Playground Games.

One of the novelties that could be seen in the published videos was the addition of the use of a neutral pronoun during the creation of your character, in an image (in English) of the game, we can see three possibilities of choice in the section Identity (Identify), the person creating your character can choose between Him his (He/Him) her/her (She/Her) Elu/Elus (They/Them).

Check below the image taken by Canaltech directly from the channel Easy Allies at the YouTube, which shows the possibility of gender choice.

This is certainly a small gesture that will make a positive difference for people who identify with the non-binary gender, a very nice attitude from Microsoft and that will certainly appear more often in future games, especially after appearing in a game with great audience and repercussion as the franchise is Forza Horizon.



This is not the first time that gender representation appears in the gaming world, recently the game The Artful Escape, which was developed by the studiothe Beethoven & Dinosaur and published by Annapurna Interactive used the neutral pronoun during the game’s narrative, it is available for Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA, and is included in the Xbox Game Pass.

The use of the neutral pronoun was in evidence recently in the sports world and reverberated a lot throughout the country, during the broadcast of the game of women’s football valid for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the channel’s narrator SportTV, Natalia Lara, used the pronoun Elu to refer to the athlete Quinn who plays for the Canada team.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released in 9 of November for Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA, the game is already on pre-sale and will also be included in the service Xbox Game Pass.

