Foods to gain muscle mass: discover the best options







Foods to gain muscle mass Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

What are the foods to gain muscle faster? This question tends to occupy the minds of people who start going to a gym or practice some kind of physical activity. Training hard, performing sets to failure and getting adequate rest are some of the pillars for building strong muscles. After all, it is weight training that provides the necessary stimulus for hypertrophy and sleep that regenerates and strengthens the body’s tissues.

However, there is little point in doing all this correctly and not worrying about the diet. But, after all, are there really any foods to gain muscle mass? According to nutritionist Raphael Campanholi, member of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Association of Sports Nutrition, there are two basic dietary principles for hypertrophy to occur: adequate caloric intake and correct protein consumption.

Increased caloric consumption

“From a caloric point of view, the most favorable situation for skeletal muscle hypertrophy is the so-called positive balance. This means consuming more calories than the body demands throughout the day for its proper functioning. This positive balance will contribute to providing energy for that more muscle mass is produced”, says the specialist.

In other words, unlike diets that seek to lose weight, to gain muscle mass it is necessary to eat more than the body needs. However, increasing the caloric intake with industrialized, processed and low quality foods can be a mistake. Therefore, it is essential to consult a nutritionist so that he can draw the best possible strategy, in a personalized way. “The increase in caloric intake can be achieved from a wide variety of foods, whether they are a source of carbohydrates, lipids or proteins”, completes Campanholi.

Proteins are key

However, as the expert indicated, in addition to the caloric surplus, it is still necessary to adjust the consumption of protein in the diet. “An adequate protein intake is also recommended, since the protein will act as a building block for the production of muscle mass. The synthesis of muscle proteins is dependent on the adequate supply of dietary proteins”, he explains.

Based on the principle of including good sources of protein in the diet, Campanholi listed, in three different options, the main foods for muscle mass gain. Check out:

omnivores

Meat, chicken and fish.

vegetarians

Eggs and dairy products.

vegans

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans and peas.

Supplementation is important for muscle gain

Occasionally, it can be difficult to consume the correct amount of protein that your nutritionist has indicated for muscle gain. At these times, a good solution is to bet on food supplements, such as whey protein, for example. Practical, fast and protein-rich drink. Something that will help you save time and avoid off-plan meals.

However, there is another important compound to help gain muscle mass. It is creatine monohydrate. “This supplement will act, mainly, as a quick source of energy within the muscle. Ideal for use in high intensity and short duration sustained exercises, such as weight training. It causes an increase in strength, which can improve the quality of training and favor even more the gain of muscle mass”, says Campanholi.

The specialist also emphasizes the importance of seeking expert help from a nutritionist. Only a professional will know how to build a personalized eating plan that meets all the variables for muscle mass gain.