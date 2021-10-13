“Força, Grêmio!”: Libertadores champion, Jardel supports the cast in Fortaleza | Guild

In the fight to get out of the relegation zone, Grêmio received a lot of support during training this Tuesday, at CT do Ceará, on the eve of the match against Fortaleza, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. 1995 Libertadores champion, former striker Jardel visited the cast and wished the club strength, which he called “my eternal Tricolor”.

The club announced the meeting on its official website, where it is possible to see the idol greeting interim coach Thiago Gomes and defender Kannemann. In his Instagram account, Jardel, who lives in Fortaleza, posted photos with directors and technical staff.

– Visiting and supporting @gremio’s friends, my eternal Tricolor! Go ahead, Guild! A great game tomorrow – wrote the former player in the post.

1 of 1 Jardel greets Kannemann, one of the Grêmio cast leaders — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Jardel greets Kannemann, one of the leaders of the Grêmio cast — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

For a few days, Jardel did not meet Luiz Felipe Scolari, who trained him in the 90s and, together, they conquered the Libertadores and Gauchão, in 1995, again the state and the Recopa Sudamericana in 1996.

Felipão left the club at dawn on Monday after losing 1-0 to Santos on Sunday. So far, Grêmio has not disclosed who will be the coach until the end of Serie A. Thus, permanent commission assistant Thiago Gomes takes over the team.

Tricolor faces Fortaleza, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, at 20:30 on Wednesday at Castelão. The team occupies the penultimate place in the table with 23 points, five less than Santos, first outside the relegation zone.