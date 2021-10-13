Ford Tourneo Connect 2022 emerges based on Volkswagen Caddy

The agreement between Volkswagen and Ford has its first fruit in Europe, the multivan Ford Tourneo Connect 2022, which is entirely based on the current Volkswagen Caddy. Since the times of Auto Europa (corresponding to Autolatina in the region), a VW has not sported the blue oval.

Passenger version of Tourneo – a rival to the Renault Kangoo, for example – the Tourneo Connect comes with a choice of five or seven seats, having the Active, Trend, Titanium and Sport versions. Built on Caddy’s MQB-A1 modular platform, the Ford multivan features a unique front, with dual LED headlamps and integrated daytime running lights.

The wide grille is in Ford style, with the bumper sporting moldings also different from the German SUV. The bodywork is entirely by Caddy, which is unmistakable when looking at the whole set, with its sliding doors and large windows. At the back, the taillights have been enlarged and the Ford logo features on the porthole with a glossy black finish.

Inside, the dashboard is from Volkswagen, as well as the cluster, the design of the doors and all the details visible in the image, including the steering wheel, which is the same as the Nivus, but with a Ford logo. The multimedia is of VW origin, but adapted to the American brand’s layout.

A combination of van and passenger car, the multivan is a versatile vehicle that did not succeed in Brazil (with the exception of the Doblò, never updated by Fiat…), unlike what happens in Argentina, which is culturally closer to Europe. In the old continent, this type of vehicle is still very popular and the Ford Tourneo Connect 2022 relies on Caddy to offer more comfort and convenience.

There’s a choice of 10.25-inch digital cluster, 8.25-inch or 10.1-inch multimedia, electronic parking brake, multiple airbags, panoramic sunroof, front seats with electric lumbar adjustments, alloy wheels 17-inch rim and 19-item ADAS+ driver assistance package. There is also the Ford Pass.

In mechanics, as it does here with the Territory, Ford renames the Tourneo Connect 2022 VW engines. Thus, it arrives with the 1.5 EcoBoost “TSI” of 114 horsepower and 22.4 kgfm, in addition to the 2.0 EcoBlue “TDI” of 112 horses and 28.5 kgfm or 122 horses and 32.6 kgfm (already used at Amarok).

The manual transmission has six gears and the dual-clutch Powershift has seven gears, many here would like to have it, since it’s the DSG, with paddle shifts and Sport mode. With Tourneo Connect, Ford now hopes to reduce its costs in Europe, while awaiting the electric crossover derived from the VW ID.3.

Ford Tourneo Connect 2022 – Photo Gallery