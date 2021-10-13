Former BBC Gil do Vigor leaves open a relationship with dentist in Brazil

Before traveling to the United States to pursue his PhD dream at the University of California, Davis, Gil do Vigor met 33-year-old dentist Plínio Vasconcellos, leaving fans curious about the relationship. The two even posted photos together, and the ‘affair’ took the darling of “BBB 21”, TV Globo, to the airport to say goodbye.

in conversation with splash, just over a month away from the ex-BBB, Plínio says that the relationship has not yet become an official relationship, but that the two always talk by video calls and intend to meet soon:

We have been talking to each other whenever possible, but we respect each other’s schedules a lot. My life is busy, and he has a very intense routine, with many studies, especially in this first month of adaptation. Maybe the second month will be more relaxed. But we always talk about each other’s day, without pressure.

Plínio explains that the fans are very excited about the reunion and reinforces that the two are dealing well with the distance:

Although there are a lot of expectations on us, we are calm. We never officially dated, right? He was going to travel, live abroad, and dating is a very big responsibility, a commitment. We have affection, respect and mutual admiration. We have been dealing well with this distance, without expectations. We have plans to meet soon, but I can’t tell you the dates yet.

Plínio Vasconcellos and Gil do Vigor plan to meet soon Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Relationship started by video call:

Gilberto and Plínio met through mutual friends. After the ex-BBB advertised for a bank, he became friends with one of the managers, who also had the dentist in the social circle. The first time the two talked was through a video call after a “scoop” by the ex-BBB for dinner:

My friend commented to Gilberto about me and said that we agreed. He arranged a dinner at his house, where we would meet. Gil missed dinner that day, he was tired after a recording. My friend made a video call, and the first time we spoke was like this. Then, the following week, Gilberto called me for another dinner, picked me up at home and we met in person.

Plínio says he doesn’t mind having a relationship with someone so harassed, on the contrary, he admires the ex-BBB’s connection with the fans:

It doesn’t scare me and it doesn’t go to my head that he’s famous. I really admire the way he can handle it. We went out to dinner and called him to take pictures all the time, and he was always in a good mood.

Fame “splashed” at the dentist, who saw his clinic and social networks boom:

My schedule was pumped, but mostly by curious people. People wanting to make an appointment to meet me. Visibility through work, in this sense, is a positive point. Besides that, I also received a lot of affection, they created fan pages, it’s something I think is very cute.