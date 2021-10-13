Former Braskem President Sentenced to 20 Months in US Prison for Corruption | Economy

Former Braskem president José Carlos Grubisich was sentenced to 20 months in prison in the United States, reported this Tuesday (12) the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

According to the indictment, Grubisich and other employees of Braskem and Odebrecht (now renamed Novonor) were responsible for creating a secret multi-million dollar fund that was used to bribe public officials and political parties in Brazil, guaranteeing contracts with Petrobras.

The scheme would have taken place between 2002 and 2014 and was denounced by whistleblowers from Operation Lava Jato. Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa and money changer Alberto Youssef told investigators that Braskem paid bribes to benefit from contracts with Petrobras.

Both Braskem and Odebrecht pleaded guilty to the criminal charges by closing an agreement with the US court as part of the agreement.

“As part of the scheme, Grubisich and his partners diverted approximately $250 million from Braskem into a secret fund, which Grubisich and the others formed through fraudulent contracts and offshore shell companies secretly controlled by Braskem,” says the DoJ statement. .

In the lawsuit, Grubisich pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), including conspiracy to forge records and fraud in Braskem’s financial reporting.

In addition to the penalty, the executive will have confiscated $2.2 million and will pay an extra $1 million fine.

In November 2019, Grubisich was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for the scheme. At the time, he was charged by Brooklyn federal court with conspiracy to launder money with the risk of escape. He was released in April 2020 after posting $30 million bail.

Grubisich is 64 years old and led Braskem between 2002 and 2008. The executive held several positions at Odebrecht, which was the company’s main shareholder. Later, he became CEO of the pulp manufacturer Eldorado Brasil, from which he left in 2017.

As Braskem president, Grubisich reportedly helped to cover up the scheme, falsifying the company’s books and signing false certifications to the US capital market regulator, the SEC, prosecutors said.