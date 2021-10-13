Former Chávez minister who became his opponent dies of Covid-19 in prison in Venezuela

CARACAS — Venezuelan General Raúl Baduel died this Tuesday, aged 66, from Covid-19, said Attorney General Tarek Saab. Hugo Chávez’s Defense Minister before becoming his adversary, he was considered one of the country’s most iconic political prisoners and was in custody for the second time since 2017.

“We regret the death of Raúl Isaías Baduel as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest caused by Covid-19,” Saab wrote on Twitter. According to the attorney general, Baduel had already taken the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and received adequate medical care, but he could not resist.

Founder, along with Chávez, of the Bolivarian Movement 200 (MBR-200) — the group that would give rise to the 5th Republic Movement, and later to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), party currently in the country’s government — Baduel led the operation that brought the president back to power in 2002 after a brief three-day coup d’état. In the following years, he was the general commander of the Army and, in 2006, assumed the Ministry of Defense.

In 2007, however, his relationship with the Venezuelan president would take a hit. Baduel spoke out against the constitutional reform proposed by Chávez, and defended the creation of a new Constituent Assembly. The reform was defeated in a referendum, the only setback by Chavez in popular consultations.





Outside the Ministry, he continued to criticize the direction of his Bolivarian counterpart’s government, expressing concerns about what he classified as “state capitalism disguised as socialism”. Arrested in 2009, Baduel was convicted the following year of embezzlement, abuse of authority, and crimes against military decorum. He served a sentence of nearly eight years and, after being released in 2015, was again arrested on charges of conspiracy against current President Nicolas Maduro.

Baduel is the tenth political prisoner to die in custody in Venezuela, according to lawyer Gonzalo Himiob, of the NGO Forum Penal. “The responsibility for the life and health of any detainee rests with the State. Medical treatment is continually required for prisoners. There is almost never an adequate response,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two of his sons were also detained on conspiracy charges, the first of them, Raúl Emilio, who is now at large; and Josnars Adolfo Baduel, who remains in detention for alleged participation in a sea raid in May 2019 that attempted to withdraw Maduro.

On Twitter, Juan Guaidó, one of the opposition leaders and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, said “General Raúl Baduel was assassinated by the dictatorship”, which “kidnapped, tortured and denied him medical care” after “12 years of brutal suffering “. According to him, “today, more than 250 Venezuelans are still at risk as hostages of the dictatorship”.