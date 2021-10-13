Former President of Braskem sentenced to 20 months in prison in the US

× Photo: Odebrecht

José Carlos Grubisich, former president of Brasken, was sentenced to 20 months in prison by US Justice. He would have participated in a plan to bribe Petrobras employees.

The case is linked to revelations made by Car wash about Odebrecht. The process is the result of a leniency agreement entered into by the company, which controlled Braskem, with Brazilian and American authorities.

In April, Grubisich pleaded guilty to joining a corruption scheme which moved US$ 250 million in bribes to guarantee deals that interested Petrobras.

Grubisich will also have to pay US$2.2 million of indemnity.

He was denounced by US authorities in February 2019 and arrested at the door of the plane when he tried to enter the country for a leisure trip. In April 2020, he posted a $30 million bond and was released.

At the time of his arrest, he was accused by US attorneys of having created a two-seater at the company.

By taking the blame, the executive said he conspired to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from Braskem to a secret fund and that he agreed to pay bribes to Brazilian government officials and political parties.

More news