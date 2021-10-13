Former Vasco player criticizes Gabigol: ‘He said that Brazilian football is a floodplain, but this is where he survives’ | Sport



SBT commentator criticizes Gabigol and says striker is not the ‘ideal 9 shirt for Brazil’ – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

SBT commentator criticizes Gabigol and says that striker is not the ‘ideal 9 shirt for Brazil’Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Published 10/12/2021 12:03

After being criticized by Vampeta, it was time for another former player to shoot Gabriel Barbosa. With passages for Corinthians, Porto, Fluminense, Vasco da Gama and Botafogo, SBT commentator Carlos Alberto said that Gabigol is not the ‘ideal 9 shirt for Brazil’, and responded to the attacker’s controversial statement about Brazilian football being a floodplain .

– I don’t think Gabriel is the ideal 9 for Brazil. I don’t like his behavior very much, I’m not one to judge. He goes out and kicks the bottle, exposes the coach, the teammate and I think that playing for Flamengo has 6 chances per game, so he could lose 4. If he played for São Paulo, he only has one chance, when he has… – said Carlos Alberto on yesterday’s ‘Arena SBT’ show.

– The other day he said that Brazilian football is a floodplain, but this is where he survives and in Europe he didn’t play – countered the former player.

Recently, Vampeta said that Brazil coach Tite summons Flamengo striker Gabigol only because of “popular pressure”, but in reality, the commander has no affection for the center forward.

– The information is accurate: Tite said he is the worst player he has ever worked with as a person. Tite said that to my source – declared Vampeta.