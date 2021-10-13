Fortaleza x Grêmio: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

Fortaleza is still in the G-4 of Serie A (it is fourth, with 39 points), but since the beginning of the second round of the competition, instability has worried the tricolor fan. In the last six games, the Lion has lost four. Two of them at home. Taking 3 to 0 of Atlético-GO and Flamengo. Against Grêmio, Vojvoda and company see a chance to win again and remain firmly at the top of the table.

The situation of the gauchos is practically the opposite. In the penultimate place, five points behind the first team outside the relegation zone, Grêmio only sees the crisis increase. He fired Luiz Felipe Scolari at dawn on Monday and has yet to announce his new coach.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match throughout Brazil with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Paulo Nunes and Roque Jr.

Real time: O ge follow all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

As home team, Fortaleza hasn’t won for five games at Brasileirão, with two draws and three consecutive defeats. The team comes from a 3-0 defeat against Flamengo, with a performance below average. Due to the large number of games in October, Vojvoda has opted to take turns with strikers, but against Grêmio they should put on the field what Fortaleza has to offer.

The team will not be able to rely on the defensive midfielder Ronald, who will have to comply with automatic suspension. On the other hand, defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who was out because of the third yellow card, returns to the defensive system.

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Jussa, Mateus Vargas, Robson and Igor Torres.

Who is out: Ronald serves suspension after being sent off in the last round. There are no athletes in the Medical Department.

Probable team: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Titi, Marcelo Benevenuto; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Éderson, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Robson and David.

3 out of 5 Strong squad against Grêmio — Photo: ge Probable squad of Fortaleza against Grêmio — Photo: ge

+ Check out Fortaleza news

Grêmio – coach: Thiago Gomes (interim)

With good traffic in the group of players, the assistant of the permanent technical committee Thiago Gomes will be responsible for trying to make the team win again after Felipão’s departure. Rafinha, Thiago Santos and Douglas Costa are suspended. For the left flank, the options in the squad are Bruno Cortez and Guilherme Guedes. In the middle, Sarará should replace Thiago Santos. Campaz and Jean Pyerre are quoted for the vacancy of Douglas Costa.

Hanging: Rodrigues, Ruan, Rafinha, Mateus Sarará, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Lucas Silva, Victor Bobsin, Jean Pyerre, Ferreira, Diego Souza, Borja and Luiz Fernando.

Who is out: Douglas Costa, Thiago Santos and Rafinha (suspended); Borja (ankle injury), Geromel (foot fracture), Léo Pereira (ankle trauma) and Villasanti (Paraguay national team).

Probable lineup: Brenno; Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann (Rodrigues) and Bruno Cortez (Guilherme Guedes); Mateus Sarará and Lucas Silva; Alisson, Campaz (Jean Pyerre) and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

4 out of 5 — Photo: Art / ge — Photo: Art / ge

+ Check out Grêmio news